Kentucky Craft Bash enjoys solid debut

43 min ago

As Louisville, and the entire state, comes into its own as a craft beer center, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers took a leap of faith in creating the Kentucky Craft Bash, a Kentucky breweries-only affair that served as a fundraiser for the guild. It took place this past Saturday, June 24, and the day was perfect.

Chicago, IL

