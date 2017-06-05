Kentucky court weighs new evidence in 'satanic' killing case
Kentucky's highest court is considering whether new DNA evidence is enough to order a new trial for two men convicted of killing a woman as part of a satanic ritual 25 years ago. Kentucky's Supreme Court justices heard arguments Thursday in the case of Jeffrey Dewayne Clark and Garr Keith Hardin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|20 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|272,300
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|50 min
|usa
|164,217
|Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor...
|Tue
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh...
|Tue
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Kevin Begley
|Jun 5
|Big D
|1
|Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space
|Jun 5
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Apple Just Unveiled A Breakthrough Artificial I...
|Jun 5
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC