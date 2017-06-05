Kentucky Court Weighs New Evidence In...

Kentucky Court Weighs New Evidence In 'Satanic' Killing Case

For more than 20 years, two Kentucky men were in prison because a jury said they killed a woman to curry favor with the devil as part of a satanic ritual. But new evidence, including DNA and revelations that could discredit a key witness, prompted a judge to release Jeffrey Dewayne Clark and Garr Keith Hardin from prison last year and order them a new trial.

