Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx of solar eclipse visitors

There are 4 comments on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from 9 hrs ago, titled Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx of solar eclipse visitors. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:

Thousands and thousands of tourists and visitors are expected to be in Kentucky for the August 21 total solar eclipse. Hopkinsville is among the top eclipse viewing sites in the country, when the eclipse sweeps across ten Kentucky counties and 14 states.

CEO

United States

#1 5 hrs ago
why would anyone place this community in a risk like this ? Lmao!
Getready

New Albany, IN

#2 1 hr ago
CEO wrote:
why would anyone place this community in a risk like this ? Lmao!
lmao oh how ye love to count thy chickens before they hatch . Speculation not fact why don't you talk to people in the community and ask them what they really think ? A lot of people are pissed the others are laughing but don't take my word for it . Oh yea great writer of words !!!
CEO

Franklin, KY

#3 1 hr ago
Getready wrote:
<quoted text>lmao oh how ye love to count thy chickens before they hatch . Speculation not fact why don't you talk to people in the community and ask them what they really think ? A lot of people are pissed the others are laughing but don't take my word for it . Oh yea great writer of words !!!
WTF? You need a translator.
CEO

Franklin, KY

#4 1 hr ago
Does anyone on here speak dumbass that can tell what this fool is trying to say?
