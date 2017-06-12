KCA to host free mining refreshers in...

KCA to host free mining refreshers in Harlan -

The Kentucky Coal Academy will host the following free refresher mining trainings through its program at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College's Harlan campus, located at 164 Ball Park Road, Mining Industry building, second floor. 8-hour Surface Refresher: 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. on June 20; must have Kentucky Surface Miners card 8- or 16-hour Underground Refresher: 8 a.m.-to 4:30 p.m. June 19 and 20 ; must have Kentucky Underground Miners card.

