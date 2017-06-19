John's Bumper Bluegrass Package in Ireland, 4-16 July 2017

Yesterday we hoped to be able to give dates in Ireland for the wealth of US talent that will be here in the first half of July - so thanks once again to John Nyhan , who has organised the tours for three of the four US acts, for this news. John writes: With such young bluegrass talent performing in Ireland between the 4th and 16th of July, you could nearly call it 'The Future of Bluegrass Tour'.

