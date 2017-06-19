John's Bumper Bluegrass Package in Ireland, 4-16 July 2017
Yesterday we hoped to be able to give dates in Ireland for the wealth of US talent that will be here in the first half of July - so thanks once again to John Nyhan , who has organised the tours for three of the four US acts, for this news. John writes: With such young bluegrass talent performing in Ireland between the 4th and 16th of July, you could nearly call it 'The Future of Bluegrass Tour'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Ireland Blog.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Trump Has Lied
|273,839
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|37 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,556
|NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss...
|3 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp
|3 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA Releases Kepler Survey Catalog with Hundre...
|3 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|The Gulf of Mexico’s ‘Dead Zone’ Could Nearly D...
|3 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Hubble Captures Massive Dead Disk Galaxy
|3 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC