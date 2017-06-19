John's Bumper Bluegrass Package in Ir...

John's Bumper Bluegrass Package in Ireland, 4-16 July 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Bluegrass Ireland Blog

Yesterday we hoped to be able to give dates in Ireland for the wealth of US talent that will be here in the first half of July - so thanks once again to John Nyhan , who has organised the tours for three of the four US acts, for this news. John writes: With such young bluegrass talent performing in Ireland between the 4th and 16th of July, you could nearly call it 'The Future of Bluegrass Tour'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Ireland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Trump Has Lied 273,839
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 37 min ChromiuMan 164,556
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... 3 hr Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp 3 hr Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Releases Kepler Survey Catalog with Hundre... 3 hr Guy from Latonia 1
The Gulf of Mexico’s ‘Dead Zone’ Could Nearly D... 3 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Hubble Captures Massive Dead Disk Galaxy 3 hr Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,644 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC