Jobless rates fell in 74 Kentucky counties in May 2017

Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in 74 of the state's 120 counties between May 2016 and May 2017. The state Office of Employment and Training says jobless rates rose in 28 counties during that period and stayed the same in 18 counties.

