Joanne Freeman, Washington Post: Members of Congress often pay price for division

When House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others were shot during baseball practice at a park in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, it was the third incident of violence involving legislators in recent weeks and by far the most extreme. On May 24 in Montana, only hours before being elected to the House, Greg Gianforte "body-slammed" Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs for asking a question about health-care policy.

