Is Mitch McConnell trying to tank Trumpcare?
For weeks, insiders in Washington have been wondering: Is it possible that the Senate's wily majority leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, secretly wants his health-care bill to fail? That sounds unlikely, I know. McConnell prides himself on his prowess as a legislative strategist; he likes nothing better than crushing his opponents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Observer
|275,168
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|31 min
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|164,826
|Hylton Homes
|Jun 23
|Genuinely concerned
|1
|Gay in Gray Ky
|Jun 23
|Allen
|2
|Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx...
|Jun 22
|CEO
|8
|NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss...
|Jun 22
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp
|Jun 22
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC