Independence Bank ranked #8 in Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky Award Winners
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management have announced the rankings for the 12th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list, presented by Kentucky Career Center and the State Information Data Exchange System . The competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the Commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence.
