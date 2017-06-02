In Bangladesh Nearly 300000 evacuated as cyclone approaches
Around 33,000 Rohingya refugees , who live in two camps in Bangladesh bordering Myanmar in the southeast where the cyclone had made landfall, were among the worst affected. Some 300,000 people had been moved to safety or were evacuated on Monday as the delta nation braced for its first strong storm of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kentucky troopers, firefighter help dog trapped...
|1 min
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|36 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|271,392
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|So true
|164,025
|Public Support for Trump Impeachment Surges Ahe...
|16 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Fruit Flies and Mice to Get New Home on Space S...
|22 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Russia Escalates Spy Games After Years of U.S. ...
|23 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|The Political Aftermath of Trump's Paris Play
|23 hr
|America abdicates
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC