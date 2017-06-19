How to kill a Louisville stream? Buil...

How to kill a Louisville stream? Build a city around it

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Some were buried and built over. Others were converted to drainage ditches. Portions of Beargrass Creek flow through concrete channels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 22 min USA 164,687
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 25 min JCPete 274,765
Hylton Homes Fri Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky Fri Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Thu CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,562 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC