Hosparus Central Kentucky rebrands

2 hrs ago

Hosparus Central Kentucky is rebranding as Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the comprehensive, person-centered care and family support it has provided to those facing serious illness for nearly 40 years. In response to the ever-changing health care needs of the community, HHCK is poised to expand its home-based services beyond traditional hospice care to include palliative and advanced illness care for both adults and children, serving more patients and families than ever before.

Start the conversation

