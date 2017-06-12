Hosparus Central Kentucky rebrands

Hosparus Central Kentucky is rebranding as Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the comprehensive, person-centered care and family support it has provided to those facing serious illness for nearly 40 years. In response to the ever-changing health care needs of the community, HHCK is poised to expand its home-based services beyond traditional hospice care to include palliative and advanced illness care for both adults and children, serving more patients and families than ever before.

