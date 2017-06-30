Horizon Community Funds of Northern K...

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky created to serve community projects

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Several Northern Kentucky leaders created a new charitable foundation that will serve the needs of primarily Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties. Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky created to serve community projects Several Northern Kentucky leaders created a new charitable foundation that will serve the needs of primarily Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) 25 min ahem 84
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr FlabbyTabby 275,600
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Paul 164,840
News What makes Kentucky Kentucky? Here are some ide... 3 hr Really 1
An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels Thu Guy from Latonia 1
News Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now ... Thu Adam 1
Hylton Homes Jun 23 Genuinely concerned 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,798 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC