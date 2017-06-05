Holding public records hostage

Holding public records hostage

While employed as an instructor at the University of Kentucky's School of Journalism, former hostage Terry Anderson recounted his five-year battle with federal agencies to obtain copies of public records under the Freedom of Information Act relating to the government's efforts to secure his release from Hezbollah kidnappers during his nearly seven-year captivity. Anderson described his bemusement when agency officials suggested he obtain signed releases from his former captors to expedite disclosure of the records he sought and protect his captors' privacy.

