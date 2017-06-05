Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor' of Withdrawing from Paris Accord
There are 1 comment on the WEHT story from 13 hrs ago, titled Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor' of Withdrawing from Paris Accord. In it, WEHT reports that:
Eyewitness News has reached out to the mayors of Evansville, Henderson and Owensboro for their takes on President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. Henderson Mayor Steve Austin says he's "leaning slightly in favor of President Trump's decision on the climate agreement."
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Bad decision, Mayor.
|
