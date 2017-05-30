Henderson Co. considering starting in...

Henderson Co. considering starting inmate road cleanup program

There are 1 comment on the WFIE-TV Evansville story from Saturday, titled Henderson Co. considering starting inmate road cleanup program. In it, WFIE-TV Evansville reports that:

Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider says he's seen some strange trash along Henderson County roads, ranging from anything including TVs and even a couch. Usually, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet takes care that litter.

Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

#1 Saturday
This may be a good idea.
