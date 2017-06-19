Hear Sturgill Simpson Protege Tyler C...

Hear Sturgill Simpson Protege Tyler Childers' New 'Whitehouse Road'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Tyler Childers doesn't know what it is about his home state of Kentucky that is breeding some of country and Americana's keenest current songwriters, like Sturgill Simpson, Angaleena Presley and Kelsey Waldon, and he doesn't really care to guess. "Maybe it's just in the water," he says, calling from a church parking lot on his birthday, before deadpanning, "you know, from the sulfur and stuff."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 17 min Injudgement 274,223
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr Pres Donald J Tru... 164,595
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... 8 hr CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... 23 hr Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp 23 hr Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Releases Kepler Survey Catalog with Hundre... 23 hr Guy from Latonia 1
The Gulf of Mexico’s ‘Dead Zone’ Could Nearly D... 23 hr Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,958,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC