Hear Sturgill Simpson Protege Tyler Childers' New 'Whitehouse Road'
Tyler Childers doesn't know what it is about his home state of Kentucky that is breeding some of country and Americana's keenest current songwriters, like Sturgill Simpson, Angaleena Presley and Kelsey Waldon, and he doesn't really care to guess. "Maybe it's just in the water," he says, calling from a church parking lot on his birthday, before deadpanning, "you know, from the sulfur and stuff."
