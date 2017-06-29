Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now cost you a $1,000 fine
There are 1 comment on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from 18 hrs ago, titled Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now cost you a $1,000 fine.
Those fancy blue headlights you see on some cars will soon be illegal in Kentucky - and drivers can face a hefty fine if they aren't removed. Gov. Matt Bevin signed House Bill 74 in March.
#1 14 hrs ago
YES!! Finally !!
