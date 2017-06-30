Gunman Dead After Shooting Multiple People at Bronx HospitalThe...

Gunman Dead After Shooting Multiple P...

A gunman opened fire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital on Friday afternoon around 3 p.m., forcing patients and doctors to barricade themselves into rooms as the hospital was put on an active-shooter lockdown. At least one person is dead and at least five people were injured, including at least three doctors .

