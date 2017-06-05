Great-Day-Live 5 mins ago 12:33 p.m.WhiskyLIVE is an international...
For bourbon lovers, The 2017 Kentucky Bourbon Affair is their chance to rub elbows with master distillers, tour the distilleries, and fill your own bottle. WhiskyLIVE is the Affair's Saturday night shebang, held at the Louisville Marriott East, Kentucky's only bourbon-themed hotel.
