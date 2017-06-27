Gov. Matt Bevin publicly signs bill allowing Kentucky's public schools to teach the Bible
At the Capitol on Tuesday, Gov. Matt Bevin gave his public "Amen" to a bill allowing Bible courses in public schools. Normally, a bill signing does not open with prayer, but in this case, it may have been appropriate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Observer
|275,168
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|31 min
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|164,826
|Hylton Homes
|Jun 23
|Genuinely concerned
|1
|Gay in Gray Ky
|Jun 23
|Allen
|2
|Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx...
|Jun 22
|CEO
|8
|NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss...
|Jun 22
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp
|Jun 22
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC