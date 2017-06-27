Gov. Matt Bevin publicly signs bill a...

Gov. Matt Bevin publicly signs bill allowing Kentucky's public schools to teach the Bible

WDRB-TV Louisville

At the Capitol on Tuesday, Gov. Matt Bevin gave his public "Amen" to a bill allowing Bible courses in public schools. Normally, a bill signing does not open with prayer, but in this case, it may have been appropriate.

Chicago, IL

