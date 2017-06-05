Google Fiber to begin construction in Kentucky
The Courier-Journal reports the company shared the news with Louisville officials on Wednesday. Grace Simrall, technology czar for the mayor, says the historic Portland neighborhood will be the first area to receive the high-speed internet technology.
