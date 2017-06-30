Glance: How states are handling voter information request
President Donald Trump's voter fraud commission has asked every state to provide personal data on all registered voters going back to 2006, but California and Virginia refused to comply with the request on Thursday. State-by-state responses to a request for detailed voter data from President Donald Trump 's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity , which is investigating whether there was voter fraud in last year's election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|16 min
|JCPete
|275,639
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|21 min
|davidisnothing
|86
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Calhoun for Congr...
|164,855
|blue building bingo
|3 hr
|fed up
|1
|What makes Kentucky Kentucky? Here are some ide...
|17 hr
|Really
|1
|An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now ...
|Thu
|Adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC