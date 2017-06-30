Girl, boyfriend charged in deaths of ...

Girl, boyfriend charged in deaths of her parents in Kentucky

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend have been charged in the shooting deaths of her parents. Kentucky State Police said in a news release Friday that the girl and 22-year-old Christopher Evans are charged with murder in the deaths of William Bryant and Chara Bryant on June 8. Police say Evans entered the couple's home in Mount Vernon and shot them.

