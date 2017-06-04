German authorities shut down rock fes...

German authorities shut down rock festival after "concrete" terror threat

About 90,000 concertgoers were told to leave the Rock am Ring music festival at Nuerburg on Friday night after police warned of a "concrete terrorist threat". Launched in 1985, Rock am Ring takes place annually at the NA1 4rburgring and some 85,000 people were expected to attend this year's edition.

Chicago, IL

