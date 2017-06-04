General Election: Lib Dems 'honest about our mistakes'

In addition to repeating pledges made in the party's 2015 manifesto to establish a statutory 70% recycling target in England and extend separate food waste collections to at least 90% of homes, the Lib Dems now also want to introduce a 5p charge on disposable coffee cups. The Party also pledged to carry out a "full-scale review into the burden of taxation and spending between generations to ensure that government policy promotes fairness between generations".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.