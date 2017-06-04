General Election: Lib Dems 'honest ab...

General Election: Lib Dems 'honest about our mistakes'

In addition to repeating pledges made in the party's 2015 manifesto to establish a statutory 70% recycling target in England and extend separate food waste collections to at least 90% of homes, the Lib Dems now also want to introduce a 5p charge on disposable coffee cups. The Party also pledged to carry out a "full-scale review into the burden of taxation and spending between generations to ensure that government policy promotes fairness between generations".



