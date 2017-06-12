Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers...

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing charges after alleged sexual assault

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her. According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, in Murray, Kentucky, at 10 a.m. on June 3 to take a report of an alleged sexual assault.

LordyLordy

Indianapolis, IN

#1 6 hrs ago
Anyone know who the girl/guy was?
