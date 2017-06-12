Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing charges after alleged sexual assault
There are 1 comment on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from 14 hrs ago, titled Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing charges after alleged sexual assault. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:
Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her. According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, in Murray, Kentucky, at 10 a.m. on June 3 to take a report of an alleged sexual assault.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Anyone know who the girl/guy was?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|29 min
|huntcoyotes
|272,829
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|CCR
|164,244
|The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo...
|16 hr
|Lorna
|51
|Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor...
|Jun 6
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh...
|Jun 6
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Kevin Begley
|Jun 5
|Big D
|1
|Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space
|Jun 5
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC