Former Kentucky Teacher Receives $500...

Former Kentucky Teacher Receives $500K Settlement in Retaliation Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

A former teacher and volleyball coach is receiving a $500,000 settlement in a lawsuit against a Kentucky school district where she said she became the victim of a retaliation campaign for advocating for equal treatment of male and female athletes. The Herald-Leader reports that Kelly Wallace said in the lawsuit that the Montgomery County Board of Education retaliated against her on behest of then-superintendent Josh Powell, who was later fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 8 min Trump Has Lied 274,904
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr Simmons 164,753
Hylton Homes Jun 23 Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky Jun 23 Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Jun 22 CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,179 • Total comments across all topics: 282,056,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC