Former Kentucky Teacher Receives $500K Settlement in Retaliation Lawsuit

A former teacher and volleyball coach is receiving a $500,000 settlement in a lawsuit against a Kentucky school district where she said she became the victim of a retaliation campaign for advocating for equal treatment of male and female athletes. The Herald-Leader reports that Kelly Wallace said in the lawsuit that the Montgomery County Board of Education retaliated against her on behest of then-superintendent Josh Powell, who was later fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.