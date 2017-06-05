Fire causes $1M in damage to school; juvenile arrested
A juvenile faces several charges after a fire that caused at least $1 million dollars worth of damage at a south-central Kentucky school building, Kentucky State Police said. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. CT Friday at Gamaliel Elementary School in Monroe County near the Tennessee border.
