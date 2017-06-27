Fentanyl linked to half of Ky. OD dea...

Fentanyl linked to half of Ky. OD deaths; in NKY, Kenton County sees drop in fatalities

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Fentanyl linked to half of Ky. OD deaths; in NKY, Kenton County sees drop in fatalities NKY is among the leaders in the state with the most heroin, fentanyl OD deaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 59 min Jay 275,071
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr its like this 164,801
Hylton Homes Jun 23 Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky Jun 23 Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Jun 22 CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC