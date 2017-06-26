Eric Conn: Fugitive lawyer tells news...

Eric Conn: Fugitive lawyer tells newspaper he's left the country

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The fugitive Kentucky lawyer who pleaded guilty to defrauding the government of nearly $600 million has left the country, according to a report. The Lexington Herald Leader published a story Sunday night confirming it had communicated via email with someone claiming to be Eric Conn, the former eastern Kentucky disability attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 17 min Lolz 164,750
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr RiccardoFire 274,886
Hylton Homes Jun 23 Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky Jun 23 Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Jun 22 CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,703 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC