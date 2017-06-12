Email to paper claims to be from fugitive Kentucky lawyer Read Story AP
Someone claiming to be a Kentucky lawyer who disappeared a month before sentencing has contacted a newspaper spelling out proposed terms of his surrender. Disability lawyer Eric C. Conn faces an outstanding FBI arrest warrant.
