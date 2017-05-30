Dog Flu Spreading In Kentucky
"If an individual would be near an infected dog and go to someplace else and pet a dog or come in contact with another, it can spread fairly easily. And that's our big concern even though these are an isolated few dogs, what's going to happen 1, 2, 3 weeks down the road," said Scott Tritsch, a veterinarian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,094
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|15 min
|American Lady
|271,638
|Dozens Rally In Lexington 'For Truth'
|3 hr
|A good man
|3
|Here’s a Primer to Help You Educate Flat-Earthers
|10 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|15 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Lexington Mayor's Office Discussing Possibility...
|15 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|3
|A Star System Only 10 Light-Years Away is Our M...
|Sat
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC