Disability attorney who bilked $600M from gov't disappears
The FBI says an eastern Kentucky disability lawyer scheduled to be sentenced next month for defrauding the government of nearly $600 million has disappeared. Eric Conn pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,094
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|15 min
|American Lady
|271,638
|Dozens Rally In Lexington 'For Truth'
|3 hr
|A good man
|3
|Here’s a Primer to Help You Educate Flat-Earthers
|10 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|15 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Lexington Mayor's Office Discussing Possibility...
|15 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|3
|A Star System Only 10 Light-Years Away is Our M...
|Sat
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC