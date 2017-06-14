DATA: Jefferson County leads state in drug-overdose deaths
The 2016 Overdose Fatality Report uses data from Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office, the Kentucky Injury Prevention & Research Center and the Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics. + Jefferson County had the most overdose deaths of any county with 364, up from 268 in the 2015 report.
