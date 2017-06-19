Culturally tailored training for suic...

Culturally tailored training for suicide prevention program

The implementation of an Indigenous-led suicide intervention program will begin in Queensland's rural and remote communities in July. Researchers from The University of Queensland have consulted extensively with Indigenous communities to develop relevant and sustainable training programs for 'gatekeepers'.

Chicago, IL

