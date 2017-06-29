CSX Plans Highway Closures in Western Kentucky

CSX Railroad is planning highway closures for rail crossing upgrades at locations in Henderson and Webster Counties starting on July 17. Henderson County Henderson July 17-19 KY 812/Clay Street at milepoint 7.871 July 17-19 KY 136/Madison Street at milepoint 21.660 July 24-27 KY 2248/Anthoston-Frog Island Road at milepoint 1.004

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.