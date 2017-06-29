CSX Plans Highway Closures in Western...

CSX Plans Highway Closures in Western Kentucky

Read more: WEHT

CSX Railroad is planning highway closures for rail crossing upgrades at locations in Henderson and Webster Counties starting on July 17. Henderson County Henderson July 17-19 KY 812/Clay Street at milepoint 7.871 July 17-19 KY 136/Madison Street at milepoint 21.660 July 24-27 KY 2248/Anthoston-Frog Island Road at milepoint 1.004

Chicago, IL

