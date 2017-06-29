CSX Plans Highway Closures in Western Kentucky
CSX Railroad is planning highway closures for rail crossing upgrades at locations in Henderson and Webster Counties starting on July 17. Henderson County Henderson July 17-19 KY 812/Clay Street at milepoint 7.871 July 17-19 KY 136/Madison Street at milepoint 21.660 July 24-27 KY 2248/Anthoston-Frog Island Road at milepoint 1.004
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|CCR
|164,802
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Crow
|275,395
|An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels
|3 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|MIT Scientist Asserts That We Will Have Fusion ...
|3 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now ...
|4 hr
|Adam
|1
|Hylton Homes
|Jun 23
|Genuinely concerned
|1
|Gay in Gray Ky
|Jun 23
|Allen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC