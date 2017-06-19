Crime 32 mins ago 11:17 a.m.Former girls basketball coach pleads guilty to sex charge

A former high school and middle school girls basketball coach has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct in Kentucky. The News-Enterprise reports that 48-year-old Kelton "Simon" Ford struck a plea deal Tuesday that downgraded a charge of first-degree sexual abuse to a charge of sexual misconduct of a victim younger than 18. Prosecutor Whitney Meredith said in a statement that Ford had taken a 14-year-old basketball player to the boys' locker room.

