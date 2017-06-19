Crime 32 mins ago 11:17 a.m.Former girls basketball coach pleads guilty to sex charge
A former high school and middle school girls basketball coach has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct in Kentucky. The News-Enterprise reports that 48-year-old Kelton "Simon" Ford struck a plea deal Tuesday that downgraded a charge of first-degree sexual abuse to a charge of sexual misconduct of a victim younger than 18. Prosecutor Whitney Meredith said in a statement that Ford had taken a 14-year-old basketball player to the boys' locker room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|CCR
|164,649
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|but
|274,623
|Hylton Homes
|11 hr
|Genuinely concerned
|1
|Gay in Gray Ky
|14 hr
|Allen
|2
|Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx...
|Thu
|CEO
|8
|NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss...
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC