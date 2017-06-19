Crime 32 mins ago 11:17 a.m.Former gi...

Crime 32 mins ago 11:17 a.m.Former girls basketball coach pleads guilty to sex charge

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

A former high school and middle school girls basketball coach has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct in Kentucky. The News-Enterprise reports that 48-year-old Kelton "Simon" Ford struck a plea deal Tuesday that downgraded a charge of first-degree sexual abuse to a charge of sexual misconduct of a victim younger than 18. Prosecutor Whitney Meredith said in a statement that Ford had taken a 14-year-old basketball player to the boys' locker room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min CCR 164,649
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 hr but 274,623
Hylton Homes 11 hr Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky 14 hr Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Thu CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Thu Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Thu Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC