Crime 1 hour ago 9:12 p.m.Police probe theft at Kentucky minor league baseball stadium
Police are investigating an overnight theft where two men sneaked into a Kentucky minor league baseball stadium and stole from concession stands. According to the Herald-Leader , a Lexington Police news release says that overnight Thursday, two men climbed the back fence at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, went into two concession stands and took cash drawers and drinks.
