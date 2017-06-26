Crime 1 hour ago 9:12 p.m.Police probe theft at Kentucky minor league baseball stadium

Crime 1 hour ago 9:12 p.m.Police prob...

Police probe theft at Kentucky minor league baseball stadium

Police are investigating an overnight theft where two men sneaked into a Kentucky minor league baseball stadium and stole from concession stands. According to the Herald-Leader , a Lexington Police news release says that overnight Thursday, two men climbed the back fence at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, went into two concession stands and took cash drawers and drinks.

