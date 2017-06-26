Commission nominates 3 lawyers for vacant Kentucky judgeship
The Administrative Office of the Courts said the Judicial Nominating Commission announced the nominees Monday. The vacancy is in the 1st Division of the circuit court judgeship in Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties.
