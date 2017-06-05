Column: Fact vs. fiction on Bright Recovery expansion
Column: Fact vs. fiction on Bright Recovery expansion With an epidemic well underway, Campbell Lodge site offers a much faster, less expensive response. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2sGnxJc Over the past several weeks, rumors have been swirling and misinformation has abounded as to what Brighton Center intends to do with the property they are acquiring at 5161 Skyline Drive in unincorporated Campbell County, the site of the former Campbell Lodge Boys' Home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|bad bob
|271,871
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Paul
|164,151
|Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor...
|3 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh...
|3 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Kevin Begley
|Mon
|Big D
|1
|Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Apple Just Unveiled A Breakthrough Artificial I...
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC