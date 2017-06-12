Classic Empire's Half Brother Among O...

Classic Empire's Half Brother Among OBS Hips to Watch

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Blood Horse

When Ocala Breeders' Sales begins its two-day 2-year-olds in training and horses of racing age sale June 13, a half brother to champion Compiling a "short list" from a catalog of 767 horses can be daunting, and this attempt is based on breeding, under tack show workout times, and, if any, price paid when previously sold. who worked an eighth of a mile in :10 3/5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 min ChromiuMan 164,188
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min bad bob 272,659
News The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo... 25 min Impeachment 13
News Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor... Jun 6 Guy from Latonia 1
Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh... Jun 6 Guy from Latonia 1
Kevin Begley Jun 5 Big D 1
Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space Jun 5 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC