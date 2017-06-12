Classic Empire's Half Brother Among OBS Hips to Watch

When Ocala Breeders' Sales begins its two-day 2-year-olds in training and horses of racing age sale June 13, a half brother to champion Compiling a "short list" from a catalog of 767 horses can be daunting, and this attempt is based on breeding, under tack show workout times, and, if any, price paid when previously sold. who worked an eighth of a mile in :10 3/5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.