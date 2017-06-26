Civil War comes to Lexington

Civil War comes to Lexington

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times Herald

Dozens flocked to Lexington Civil War Weekend for cannon firings, street skirmishes, a period-accurate fashion show and President Lincoln and then-Michigan Governor Blair impersonators. Civil War comes to Lexington Dozens flocked to Lexington Civil War Weekend for cannon firings, street skirmishes, a period-accurate fashion show and President Lincoln and then-Michigan Governor Blair impersonators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min NotSoDivineMsM 274,864
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 31 min Blacklagoon 164,739
Hylton Homes Jun 23 Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky Jun 23 Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Jun 22 CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,103 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC