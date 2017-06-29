Child abuse suspected in death of Fra...

Child abuse suspected in death of Frankfort 3-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The death of a three-year-old boy in Frankfort is being investigated as a possible case of child abuse. Major Robert Warfel, public information officer of the Frankfort Police Department, said officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center on June 25 after the unresponsive child was there by Frankfort Fire & EMS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 12 min Chicagoan by Birth 275,530
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 37 min ChromiuMan 164,836
An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels 15 hr Guy from Latonia 1
News Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now ... 17 hr Adam 1
Hylton Homes Jun 23 Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky Jun 23 Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Jun 22 CEO 8
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,354 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC