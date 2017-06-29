Child abuse suspected in death of Frankfort 3-year-old
The death of a three-year-old boy in Frankfort is being investigated as a possible case of child abuse. Major Robert Warfel, public information officer of the Frankfort Police Department, said officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center on June 25 after the unresponsive child was there by Frankfort Fire & EMS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
