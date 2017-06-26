Celebration of Freedom at Logan Courthouse

On Saturday, July 15, 2017, at 2 p.m., the citizens of Logan County will have the opportunity to celebrate the 225th Anniversary of Kentucky as the 15th state to join the Union, as well as Logan becoming an official county in 1792. It was also the mother county from which about 28 other counties were formed from its original size that comprised most of western KY.

