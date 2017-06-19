California's Travel Ban Expands To 8 ...

California's Travel Ban Expands To 8 States In US

LOS ANGELES, June 24 --California faced heavy backfire from Texas and Kentucky authorities Friday since the Golden State earlier restricted publicly funded travel to these and other states which have laws viewed as discriminatory against gay and transgender people, China's Xinhua news agency reported. California's Legislature last year passed bill AB 1887, pledging "California must take action to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people."

