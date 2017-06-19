British woman seriously injured in Pa...

British woman seriously injured in Paris tour bus accident

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A tour bus company says one of its double-decker, open-roof buses hit the roof of a Paris tunnel, injuring four people, one of ... . French police officers block the area after a bus hit the roof of a Paris tunnel, Friday, June 23, 2017 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 22 min USA 164,687
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 25 min JCPete 274,765
Hylton Homes Fri Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky Fri Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Thu CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,562 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC