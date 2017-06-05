Brendan McKay wins third straight John Olerud Award
Baseball's Brendan McKay is the recipient of the 2017 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year, the only three-time winner of the award. This is McKay's fourth major award in 2017 as he is also the ACC Player of the Year and national Player of the Year by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball newspaper.
