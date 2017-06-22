Booming Kentucky Fights Back Against Big Labor
For seven decades, union bosses across the nation have tried again and again to get federal and state courts to overturn state Right to Work statutes and constitutional amendments protecting employees from termination for refusal to pay dues or fees to an unwanted union. But on May 25, AFL-CIO and Teamster union kingpins launched yet another judicial attack on Right to Work.
